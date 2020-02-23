WATCH: NFSA release unseen, coloured clips of Don Bradman found after 71 Years

Footage of Don Bradman playing a testimonial match on February 26, 1949. (Source: Screengrab) Footage of Don Bradman playing a testimonial match on February 26, 1949. (Source: Screengrab)

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) have released unique footages of cricketing legend Donald Bradman with clips of his final match as well as the Bodyline Series including key moments.

The footage is said to have been found after 71 years and was donated by the son of cameraman George Hobbs. ABC.net reported that the donor had no idea about the importance of the clip.

Available on NFSA website, The Don is shown entering the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during a testmonial match between AF Kippax and WA Oldfield. The said match took place on February 26, 1949.

The coloured footage of 16mm is said to have been shot by George Hobbs, who worked as cameraman for the Department of Information during World War II before joining ABC TV, according to NFSA.

Although the clips posted by NFSA are soundless, a huge crowd of about 41,000 can be seen in the SCG to watch Bradman feature in his final game.

Super clips of the Bodyline Series with key moments including The Don getting out for a duck by Bowes & the Oldfield incident. The quality of the redigitalised films is superb! 1st Test https://t.co/dDmLdl74ns

2nd Test https://t.co/FKkySkeXLw

3rd Test https://t.co/SuNPYBaSXi pic.twitter.com/dawusH9aTK — Dan Redford (@danredford70) February 22, 2020

This is the only known colour footage of #DonBradman playing #cricket, filmed at the AF Kippax and WA Oldfield testimonial match in Sydney, 26 February 1949!

It comes from a home movie donated by the son of cameraman George Hobbs.

Read more: https://t.co/0K36LLb77l pic.twitter.com/HwFPf2V9hF — NFSA -National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (@NFSAonline) February 21, 2020

In other clips, NFSA shared moments like the greatest batsman of all time getting out for a duck by Bowes & the Oldfield incident.

In a career that spanned over almost 20 years, Bradman played 52 Test matches for Australia in which he scored 6,996 runs at an unbelievable average of 99.94. He scored 29 hundreds in his stellar career and even got the recognition of being called as ‘Sir’ Don Bradman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd