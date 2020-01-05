Watch: New Zealand’s Leo Carter hits six sixes in an over, becomes seventh batsman to achieve feat

Leo Carter became the fourth batsman to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter) Leo Carter became the fourth batsman to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand batsman Leo Carter became the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to hit six sixes in an over. Carter achieved the rare feat on Sunday during the Super Smash 2019-20 tournament clash between Canterbury and Northern Knights at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

With 64 runs needed from five overs, Canterbury’s chances of winning the match looked bleak despite having seven wickets in hand. The southpaw decided to take on left-arm spinner Anton Devcich in the 16th over and struck him for six sixes in a row, all of them hit on the leg side.

36 off an over! 😲 Leo Carter hit 6 sixes in a row and the @CanterburyCrick Kings have pulled off the huge chase of 220 with 7 balls to spare at Hagley Oval! 👏 Scorecard | https://t.co/uxeeDsd3QY#SuperSmashNZ #cricketnation

🎥 SKY Sport. pic.twitter.com/nuDXdp1muG — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 5, 2020

From scoring 11 runs from 12 deliveries, Carter took his score to 47 runs from 18 deliveries. In the end, Canterbury won the match easily by seven wickets with seven balls to spare chasing down a massive target of 220. The attacking batsman remained unbeaten on 70 runs from 29 deliveries including three fours and seven sixes.

The Wellington-born cricketer joined the elite list of players including Gary Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whitely and Hazratullah Zazai who have hit sixes in an over. He is also the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket.

Carter represented New Zealand Under-19 team in U-19 World Cup 2014 but could not make a mark. From 26 matches, Carter had hit 26 sixes in his T20 career including the seven sixes he hit on Sunday. This is also his career-best score in the format.

