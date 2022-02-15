Watch: Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh refuses to run out Ireland’s Andy McBrine

Nepal Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh is being praised by the cricket fans for showing a great sporting gesture after he refused to run out Andy Mcbrine when the Irish batter was short of his crease.

🏏 Spirit of cricket 🤝 Drop a ‘♥️’ below to show your appreciation for this golden gesture! 📺 Tune in to #FanCode and never miss moments like this again 👉 https://t.co/ccITeVbFiv@cricketireland @CricketNep pic.twitter.com/b4vzDyyyNU — FanCode (@FanCode) February 14, 2022

The incident took place in the third ball of the penultimate over which was bowled by Kamal Singh. Ireland’s Mark Adair went for a wild hoick but failed to could not connect. Adair called for a quick single, while his partner at the non-striker end, Andy McBrine took a tumble after colliding with the bowler. McBrine was a long way away from the popping crease when Singh threw the ball at Nepal’s wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh but he chose not the run the batter out. McBrine scored 11 runs.

Batting first, Ireland were bowled out for 127 runs in 20 overs. George Dockrell (28) was the top scorer for the Ireland team. Curtis Campher (20), Andy Balbirine (19), Lorcan Tucker (15) were the other notable contributors.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee (4/21) was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged four wickets. Abhinash Bohara (2/26) bagged two wickets, while Kamal Singh (1/26), Jitendra Mukhiya (1/14), and Sandeep Lamichhanne (1/26) chipped din with a wicket apiece.

In reply, Nepal could only muster 111 for 9 in 20 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee (28) was the top scorer for the Nepal team. Asif Sheikh (23) also played a useful knock.

For Ireland, Mark Adair (2/24), Simi Singh (2/32), Barry McCarthy (2/16), and Andy McBrine (2/13) shared two wickets apiece.