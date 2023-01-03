scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Watch: Naseem Shah's machine-like bowling to Williamson before getting him out

The pacer bowled at a fiery pace and kept hitting dangerous lines and lengths which troubled Williamson. The former Kiwis skipper succumbed to the pressure created by Shah and knicked one outside the off-stump to wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Khan.

Kane Williamson facing Naseem Shah in second test in Karachi. (Screengrab)
Naseem Shah interrogated Kane Williamson with his persistent machine-like bowling outside the off-stump to which the Kiwi batter eventually succumbed in the second test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The pacer bowled at a fiery pace and kept hitting dangerous lines and lengths which troubled Williamson. The former Kiwis skipper succumbed to the pressure created by Shah and knicked one outside the off-stump to wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Khan.

Kane Williamson scored 36 runs while his stay at the crease. New Zealand managed to post 449 on the board which was assisting a bit of spin with the old ball for the spinners.

Opener Devon Conway scored 122 and was the top scorer of the innings. Matt Henry (68) and Tom Blundell (51) chipped in with half-centuries.

Abrar Ahmed once again was the pick of the bowlers with his four wickets. Naseem Shah and off-spinner Agha Salman impressed with three wickets each.

In response to the visitors’ totals, the hosts finished day two strongly with 154-3. Imam-ul-Haq(74) and Saud Shakeel(13) at the crease at the end of the day’s play.

Earlier in the innings, Babar Azam was run out for 24. Matt Henry and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel chipped in with a wicket each.

The first test between the sides ended up in a draw at the same venue. New Zealand hasn’t won a single test series in the entire calendar year 2022.

On the other hand, Pakistan lost 0-1 to Australia and 0-3 whitewash to England at home.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 19:28 IST
