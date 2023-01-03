Watch: Naseem Shah’s machine-like bowling to Williamson before getting him out

Naseem Shah interrogated Kane Williamson with his persistent machine-like bowling outside the off-stump to which the Kiwi batter eventually succumbed in the second test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The pacer bowled at a fiery pace and kept hitting dangerous lines and lengths which troubled Williamson. The former Kiwis skipper succumbed to the pressure created by Shah and knicked one outside the off-stump to wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Khan.

Kane Williamson scored 36 runs while his stay at the crease. New Zealand managed to post 449 on the board which was assisting a bit of spin with the old ball for the spinners.

The Spell of Naseem to Williamson. pic.twitter.com/qjkBLJt83k — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 2, 2023

Opener Devon Conway scored 122 and was the top scorer of the innings. Matt Henry (68) and Tom Blundell (51) chipped in with half-centuries.

Abrar Ahmed once again was the pick of the bowlers with his four wickets. Naseem Shah and off-spinner Agha Salman impressed with three wickets each.

In response to the visitors’ totals, the hosts finished day two strongly with 154-3. Imam-ul-Haq(74) and Saud Shakeel(13) at the crease at the end of the day’s play.

Earlier in the innings, Babar Azam was run out for 24. Matt Henry and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel chipped in with a wicket each.

The first test between the sides ended up in a draw at the same venue. New Zealand hasn’t won a single test series in the entire calendar year 2022.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan lost 0-1 to Australia and 0-3 whitewash to England at home.