WATCH: Naseem Shah hits Babar Azam in the chest during nets face off, the Pakistan captain responds by whacking him over long off

Babar Azam facing Naseem Shah. Oh yes, that did happen at the nets of the National Stadium in Karachi as Pakistan prepared for the fifth T20I vs England, with the series level at 2-2.

In a recent video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 19-year-old pacer, who was added to the T20 World Cup squad for Australia earlier this month, can be seen bowling a couple of tricky ones to his captain.

On one instance, Shah bowls a bouncer that hits Babar right on his chest and for a split second, as captured in the video, the batter can be seen in some discomfort.

The 27-year-old however, lives up to his reputation as he later responds to the young pacer with a biggie down the ground over long off. A shot connected right in the middle making the sweet sound that reverberates across the empty stadium playing host to the seven match T20I series between England and Pakistan.

Babar also plays a couple of his trademark covers drives during the net session that took place on Tuesday, September 27. The opener, who had faced scrutiny for his form ahead of the series, has scored 185 runs in four matches vs England that includes a 110*.

Naseem Shah on the other hand, has only featured in one game during the ongoing series, conceding 41 runs and staying wicketless in the first T20I. Shah had created quite the impression among Pakistan fans in his first tournament outing at the 2022 Asia Cup, picking seven wickets in five matches and clocking above 150 on a consistent basis as well as winning a crucial Super Four match against Afghanistan with the bat.