scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

WATCH: Naseem Shah hits Babar Azam in the chest during nets face off, the Pakistan captain responds by whacking him over long off

The duo went up against each other in the net session ahead of the fifth T20I vs England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

(Left) Babar copes a blow from Naseem Shah in the nets, (right) the Pakistan captain hits a big one off the 19-year-old in the net session at the National Stadium in Karachi. (Screengrab: PCB/Twitter)

Babar Azam facing Naseem Shah. Oh yes, that did happen at the nets of the National Stadium in Karachi as Pakistan prepared for the fifth T20I vs England, with the series level at 2-2.

In a recent video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 19-year-old pacer, who was added to the T20 World Cup squad for Australia earlier this month, can be seen bowling a couple of tricky ones to his captain.

On one instance, Shah bowls a bouncer that hits Babar right on his chest and for a split second, as captured in the video, the batter can be seen in some discomfort.

The 27-year-old however, lives up to his reputation as he later responds to the young pacer with a biggie down the ground over long off. A shot connected right in the middle making the sweet sound that reverberates across the empty stadium playing host to the seven match T20I series between England and Pakistan.

Babar also plays a couple of his trademark covers drives during the net session that took place on Tuesday, September 27. The opener, who had faced scrutiny for his form ahead of the series, has scored 185 runs in four matches vs England that includes a 110*.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

Naseem Shah on the other hand, has only featured in one game during the ongoing series, conceding 41 runs and staying wicketless in the first T20I. Shah had created quite the impression among Pakistan fans in his first tournament outing at the 2022 Asia Cup, picking seven wickets in five matches and clocking above 150 on a consistent basis as well as winning a crucial Super Four match against Afghanistan with the bat.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:06:23 am
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Exercise caution while filling up these columns in application form

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News