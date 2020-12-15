Watch: Infuriated Mushfiqur Rahim threatens to throw the ball at teammate

In ugly scenes, Mushfiqur Rahim cocked his arm back and threatened to throw the ball at Nasum Ahmed, who veered away in embarrassment. (Screengrab)

Bangabandhu T20 Cup is underway in Bangladesh these days where Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal faced each other in the eliminator on Monday. Bangladesh’s cricket star Mushfiqur Rahim-led Dhaka trumped the opposition by nine runs and made it to the playoffs but an ugly scene that unfolded in the match became the talk of the town.

The skipper Rahim was seen threatening his bowler Nasum Ahmed to hit with the ball when the duo almost bumped with each other while taking the catch of Afif Hossain, who was threatening to steal the game from Beximco Dhaka. The 17th over was in progress when Barishal needed 45 runs off 19 balls with five wickets in hand. It was clearly Nasum’s catch who was standing at short fine leg. He was shaping for the catch when Mushfiqur ran around 10 yards from his keeper’s position, bumped into Nasum and completed the catch.

Watch:

Here, one would expect the keeper to celebrate the wicket but he was seen almost hitting the fielder. The short-tempered approach of the national cricket star is being criticised. A few harsh words from the skipper is natural and obvious but the way Rahim threatened the junior cricketer was way too unacceptable.

On the other hand, Nasum can be seen apologizing to the skipper for misjudgement. But the infuriated wicketkeeper continued indicating with livid gesturing with his gloves that the catch was his.

Mushfiqur Rahim made rude gestures at Nasum Ahmed but could he do it with anyone else? The answer, may surprise you. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) December 14, 2020

