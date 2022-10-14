scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

WATCH: MS Dhoni takes to the nets in his hometown Ranchi

The 41-year-old was recently captured while batting tennis ball at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Screengrab: MS Dhoni at the JSCA nets in Ranchi. (Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Blue kit. Padded up and all game face. Not many finer sights in world cricket at the moment, are there?

The 41-year-old was recently captured batting in the nets of the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown, Ranchi, facing tennis bowling on cemented turf.

Since retiring from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni hasn’t played professional cricket aside from the Indian Premier League. Despite their worst season in 2020, the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings side turned the tables by winning the title in 2021.

2022 marked only the second time CSK missed out on playoffs qualification. Dhoni, who had announced stepping down as skipper before the season began, resumed the role midway through the season after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the competition owing to injury.

With doubts hovering over whether he’ll feature in the next season, the CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had told a news channel few days back, “MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team in the next year of the IPL tournament.”

When asked if he would feature in the next season of the league, the CSK skipper had said, “It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans.”

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 08:10:12 pm
