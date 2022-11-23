scorecardresearch
WATCH: MS Dhoni takes Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav for a ride in his new electric car

Dhoni, who has been known as an ardent connoisseur of bikes and cars since his playing days, houses a large collection of the same in his house in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

MS Dhoni during IPL 2019, (right) Dhoni with Ruturaj Gaikwad before taking a drive in his new electric car. (PTI/Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni became the latest to join the electric car club. The 41-year-old, who called quits to his international career back in 2020, was recently captured on camera by a fan taking his Kia car for a night drive alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav.

Having led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title in 2021, Dhoni had decided to step down as captain just ahead of the 2022 season the league but was renamed as the skipper midway through the season. Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed as his replacement was ruled out midway through the league following injury.

Sharing his thoughts on whether he wished to participate in IPL 2023, Dhoni confirmed during the last season that he wished to finish his league career playing in front of the Chepauk crowd. “Definitely. It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you,” he had said.

Recently, CSK had shared a video of the 41-year-old keeper batter taking to the nets in the team training kit, playing slog sweeps and a fair few big hits.

Having led Chennai to the final in 2019, Dhoni and CSK haven’t featured at the Chepauk Stadium in front of fans for three successive seasons now owing to the restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

