Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Watch: MS Dhoni shuts phone when Rishabh Pant tries to drag him into his Insta live

Pant tried to drag him into his Insta live, much to the amusement of Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav and Dhoni turned off the phone.

July 26, 2022 10:53:53 pm
MS Dhoni made a cameo in Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. (Screengrab/Twitter)

MS Dhoni became the trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday when he made a cameo in Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Live. Pant was doing a live with his Indian teammates when Dhoni made the appearance.

Pant said, “Mahi bhai, kya haal hain. Rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho (How are you Mahi brother? Please keep brother on the live),” before the former India captain shut off the camera.

Earlier this month, Dhoni had dropped in on the India team touring England after the 2nd T20I in Edgbaston. Some photos of Dhoni chatting with India opener Ishan Kishan as well as a few others was shared from the BCCI Twitter handle captioned, ” Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!”

Rishhabh Pant reached West Indies on Tuesday along with captain Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. They will join the rest of the team to play a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting from July 29 till August 7.

The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

