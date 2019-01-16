WATCH: MS Dhoni loses his cool, blasts at Khaleel Ahmed

Former India skipper MS Dhoni hardly loses his cool on the field and on the rarest of rare occasion even if he does it’s mostly at his own teammates. A similar situation was witnessed during the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after Virat Kohli’s dismissal when Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik were constructing a partnership to help India across the finishing line to square off the 3-match ODI series. After Kohli was dismissed, India still required another 57 runs to win in 38 deliveries. Dhoni took the responsibility and he accelerated the chase by converting the singles into doubles and playing the big shots when possible.

Khaleel deserved this bashing from Dhoni. Absolutely lethargic display by Khaleel Ahmed on field. What an innings by MSD.???? #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uQOCJxfSq6 — Ankit Bera (@Ankit_Bera) 15 January 2019

The intense running between the wickets late in the innings made Dhoni slump to the ground and the physio attending to him while India still required 16 in 12 deliveries. It was during this stoppage, fans witnessed Dhoni’s outburst as he chided young Khaleel Ahmed, who along with Yuzvendra Chahal came out to the middle with water bottles. The young seamer unknowingly walked straight down the middle of the pitch to reach Dhoni, who was clearly upset by Khaleel and angrily asked him to go around the wicket.

The clip of the incident went viral on social media and fans even claimed that Dhoni abused the seamer for this. However, this outburst didn’t prevent Dhoni from doing what he is known for and completed the chase with four balls to spare.

Chasing 299, Dhoni scored 55 runs in 54 deliveries with a strike-rate of 101.85. His innings didn’t include any fours but it was the six in the final over which refreshed memories of ‘Thaliva’ finishing the match off in style. With this six-wicket victory, India are back on level terms. The final match of the series will be played on Friday.