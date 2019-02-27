WATCH: MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi appear in TV advert together

MS Dhoni’s face that is familiar to Indians because of the fact that he was the face of the Indian cricket team for more than a decade as its captain and is still considered one of the most important elements in Virat Kohli’s dressing room. But he also remains a constant presence on the TV screen because of the many commercials that he has been involved in over the years.

Even then, his recent appearance in a commercial for a toothpaste has created an extra buzz because of the presence of his wife Sakshi in it. The couple talk about the time when the former Indian captain could not be there for the birth of his daughter as he was busy with the 2015 World Cup at the time.

“Jab Ziva hui thi, I couldn’t be there. It was more important at the time that I stayed back with the team. I just smiled and got ready for the job at hand,” says Dhoni. “That’s Mahi he always smiles,” says Sakshi after that.

Dhoni goes on to say that keeping a smile on his face and carrying out his responsibilities is what makes his inner strength.

Dhoni is currently busy with the Indian team who are playing Australia in the second T20I in Bangalore. His participation in the match has also created a buzz on Twitter on whether this could be the last time we see the veteran wicketkeeper in T20 match for India.

It was earlier reported that the selectors had told Dhoni that he won’t be selected in the shortest format of the game anymore after he was dropped for the T20 series against West Indies in October.

However, he was brought back for the T20s in Australia and has since been part of the squad. The ongoing T20 match against Australia in Bangalore is the last one India play before the World Cup.