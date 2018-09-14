WATCH: MS Dhoni and Shoaib Malik greet each other during Asia Cup practice session

MS Dhoni with Shoaib Malik during the practice session in UAE. (Source: ANI) MS Dhoni with Shoaib Malik during the practice session in UAE. (Source: ANI)

Veterans Shoaib Malik and MS Dhoni were spotted exchanging pleasantries during the practice session of the upcoming Asia Cup fixture on Friday. The Indian squad left for the middle east nation on Thursday. A video released by news agency ANI, showed that the right-handed Pakistan batsman came up to the Indian camp and greeted Dhoni, as the two cricketers shared a few laughs.

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on September 19, a day after India open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong. Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Speaking to reporters in Pakistan before the team departed for UAE, Malik had stated the clash between India and Pakistan as ‘just another game’. He had then said, “I think that the match against India is just another game and we should avoid creating hype as it adds unnecessary pressure,” Malik was quoted by the ICC website as saying.”

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign against debutant Hong Kong on September 16 and will take on arch-rivals India on September 19.

