Watch: MS Dhoni and his aura in Ranchi

As India take on Australia in the third ODI at Ranchi, all eyes are set on one of the most popular men in the city MS Dhoni, who is presumed to be playing his final match in the hometown.

With many assuming that Dhoni might not be around by the time the men in blue play their next match in Ranchi, a win in the third ODI will be a perfect gift for the wicketkeeper-batsman as well as his fans in the city.

The feeling of Dhoni playing his final match at home has drawn memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s last Test series against West Indies back in 2013 with the crowd’s cheers becoming louder with each passing match.

The BCCI managed to capture a glimpse of Dhoni’s aura in Ranchi in a small video. The cricket board posted the video on their official social media handle. “In this video capsule, we try to capture the euphoria around MS Dhoni in the dressing room & his aura in his hometown in Ranchi,” wrote BCCI.

MUST WATCH – The @msdhoni aura in Ranchi ???? In this video capsule, we try to capture the euphoria around MS Dhoni in the dressing room & his aura in his hometown in Ranchi – by @28anand ????https://t.co/CtSlWl1i8H pic.twitter.com/VudCr9VbIo — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 March 2019

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the Indian team for a lavish evening in Jharkhand. Yuzvendra Chahal, as well as skipper Virat Kohli, posted pictures of the dinner with the boys.

Earlier that day, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association had invited MS Dhoni to inaugurate a pavilion named after him at the JSCA stadium. The former Indian captain politely refused to do so saying he would not like to inaugurate something in his own home.

The Indian cricket team will hope to take an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on Australia in the third ODI on Friday.