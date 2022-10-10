Watch: Mohammed Siraj argues with umpire after conceding four overthrows in Ranchi ODI

Mohammed Siraj took 3-38 in his 10 overs to restrict South Africa to 278 for 7 after it won the toss and chose to bat.

Siraj, who was exceptional in the second ODI and also broke the 129-run partnership for the third wicket between Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. Siraj removed Hendricks and thereafter, South Africa lost the momentum.

During the 48th over of the match, there was an incident when Siraj was seen arguing with the umpire after he conceded four runs as overthrows. Keshav Maharaj failed to get bat on the ball, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson tossed the ball towards Siraj, who threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, in an attempt to run-out David Miller, who was standing outside of the crease.

The ball missed the stumps and raced towards the boundary. The umpire awarded South Africa four runs in overthrows. However, Siraj looked unhappy with the decision and was seen having a discussion with the umpire.

India levelled the three-match series in Ranchi after they defeated South Africa by seven wickets. The decider will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.