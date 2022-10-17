scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Watch: Mohammed Shami shares tips to Shaheen Shah Afridi on seam position

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami were talking about the latter's upright seam position at the sidelines of the Gabba.

Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi at the sidelines of the nets in Gabba. (Twitter/PCB)

The upright seam has been the standout feature in Mohammed Shami’s bowling, courtesy of his wrist position. It seems like Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, too, is a big fan of Shami’s bowling.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), India pacer Mohammed Shami can be seen sharing tips to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen, who is coming back after a long injury layoff, greeted Shami at the sidelines of the net session at Gabba. He said: “Shami bhai kaise hai aap (How are you).”

jabse maine bowling start ki hai tabse mai aapko follow kar raha hun, aapki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fa of your wrist position and upright seam,” said Shaheen.

Shami very patiently answered all queries of Shaheen. He can be heard saying, “Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good.”

Shami has joined Team India as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, while Shaheen is making a comeback after being sidelined for a month due to a knee injury.

Shami was at his brutal best during India’s six-run win in the warm-up match against Australia on Monday. With Australia needing 11 from the last over, Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Shami. The veteran seamer didn’t disappoint; he took three wickets, affected a run-out and gave away only four runs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

India will be up against New Zealand in their next warm-up match before playing Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:39:24 pm
Next Story

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar to confess his crime? Watch trailer

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 17: Latest News