Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw hits umpire Aleem Dar on ankle during PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI

Umpire Aleem Dar was on the receiving end of a throw from Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim Jr’s which hit him on the right ankle during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the 36th over of the innings when Glenn Phillips flicked a Haris Rauf delivery to deep square leg and Wasim threw the ball towards the stumps, hoping to catch the batters unaware.

But the ball hit Dar, who was at that time looking at the batters who were trying to make ground. After getting hit, he tossed the sweater that he had with him while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and others were seen laughing. Naseem Shah then came and massaged the right leg of Dar while he got sprayed on his leg

New Zealand put up 261 on the board with the help of Devon Conway(101) and Kane Willamson(85) while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowling lot with a brilliant figures of 4/38.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan. New Zealand brought in legspinner Ish Sodhi for its only change, replacing fast bowler Henry Shipley.

Pakistan, which won the opener of the three-match series by six wickets, retained the same winning combination of three fast bowlers and two specialist spinners.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah grabbed 5-57 and tall legspinner Usama Mir made an impressive debut with the wickets of Williamson and Tom Latham in the first match.

The New Zealand team wore black armbands in memory of former test cricketer Bruce Murray, who passed away on Tuesday.