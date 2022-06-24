scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

WATCH: Mohammad Shami jumps on Cheteshwar Pujara after dismissing him for a duck

The India seamer forced Pujara into a played-on during the second day of the warm-up match in Leicester.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 24, 2022 5:29:08 pm
Shami had told The Indian Express earlier this year that Pujara was the batter he liked the least to bowl at in the nets. (Screengrab: Foxes TV/YouTube)

During the ongoing India warm-up match in Leicester, seamer Mohammad Shami clean bowled Cheteshwar Pujara, who is part of the Leicestershire XI, and then followed it up by jumping on the batter’s back to celebrate the wicket. Pujara was all smiles about the incident as well on his way back to the pavilion.

Here’s a video of Shami picking the wicket and the celebration that followed at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Pujara, who is part of the India squad for the upcoming one-off Test against England, is making a comeback to the team on the back of a successful county summer with Sussex. He had come in to bat after the home team lost captain and opener Samuel Evans in the seventh over, also picked by Shami.

The 34-year old wasn’t able to spend much time in the middle as Mohammad Shami forced him into a played-on just six deliveries into his innings on the second day of the warm-up match.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Dismissing him early must have been a relief for the 31-year old who had told The Indian Express earlier this year that he doesn’t like bowling to Pujara in the nets.

“No one can irritate you like Cheteshwar Pujara. As everyone knows, unless he hits 100 to 200 balls, he doesn’t get sleep!”

READ |Mohammad Shami: ‘Those who troll aren’t real fans, nor are they real Indians. I know what I represent, fight for my country’

With four Indian players including Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah playing for the county side, the warm-up match has already created some fascinating contests for the Indian fans to watch out.

Best of Express Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier on day 1, Jasprit Bumrah went up against his India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Here’s a clip of the pacer rapping Rohit Sharma on the inner thigh with a sharp nip-backer.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 24: Latest News