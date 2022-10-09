Watch: Mohammad Rizwan hails Suryakumar Yadav, opens up on their battle for No 1 T20I ranking

There is a stern competition going on between Mohammad Rizwan and Suryakumar Yadav for the No 1 spot in the T20I rankings. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter is current at No 1 position, followed by India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

After his match-winning 78 from 50 balls against Bangladesh in the T20 Tri-series in New Zealand, Rizwan was asked about the comparison between him and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rizwan hailed Suryakumar but also pointed out the difference between them. He said: Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand hai. (He is a good player and the way he plays I really enjoys it).

“Magar jaha tak cheezen hai and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain (As long as comparisons are concerned, there is a difference, I am an opener, while he is a middle-order batter).”

“Kabhi No.1 ke liye socha nahi hain jo demand he Pakistan ki woh pura karne ki koshish kar raha hu. (I have never played for the No 1 ranking, I am just trying to fulfil the team’s need).”

“No.1 or Man of the Match, aise kuch cheeze hain jo negative main le jati hain. Par main sochta nahi hu. (The rankings and player of the match kind of kinds of stuff take you to negativity, and I don’t think much about it,” he added.

Pakistan has continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing series after they registered a thumping six-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Exactly two weeks from now, Pakistan will be playing India to kickstart their World Cup campaign at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.