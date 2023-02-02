scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Watch: Moeen Ali attempts bizarre one-handed reverse switch hit during SA vs ENG ODI

Moeen Ali attempted a strange one-handed reverse-hit which left the commentators in splits during the 3rd ODI against South Africa.

England's batsman Moeen Ali. (AP)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali cricket fans across the globe when he attempted a bizarre shot during the third and final ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

It all happened in the 44th over of England’s innings when Ali, batting on 12 was facing Shamsi.

On the fourth ball of the over, the southpaw went for an extraordinary innovative reverse switch-hit.

While Ali should receive full-marks for his attempt but the result was zero as he failed to connect the ball. But after playing the shot even the batter saw the lighter side of things and was seen laughing.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham reacted to it and wrote on social media: “Hahahahaha what have you done @Bazmccullum ?!?!”

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan made centuries and dragged England back from 14/3 to post a big total and win the third one-day international against South Africa for a consolation victory on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, playing in his first international series for two years, took 6-40 and blew through South Africa’s top and middle order to carry England to its 59-run win in Kimberley. Archer fittingly finished it off by bowling Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa was all out for 287 chasing England’s 346-7.

