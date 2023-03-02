Watch: Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj shakes a leg on ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ahead of WPL 2023

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League that gets underway from Saturday, March 4th, Gujarat Giants have shared a video on their Twitter where former Indian skipper Mithali Raj who is serving as the mentor to the team can be seen dancing to the tunes of popular Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

In the video, Mithali is accompanied by Indian pacer Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil.

“𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 #𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡!,” the video was captioned.

Watch video:

While some fans reacted to the former captain’s dance, few expressed dismal over the fact that Mithali will not be playing cricket anymore.

“Mithali should have played this WPL man,” a fan wrote,

“We wish you good luck for 2023 WPL but we miss you badly on the field Mithali Raj,” another said.

While a third replied, “Multi talented captain She is Goddess of cricket she is a great commentator and she is a mentor now ”

Meanwhile, The Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants will face Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in their first match of the league at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.