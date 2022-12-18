scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Watch: Mitchell Starc joins 300 club with a sizzling inswinging yorker

Mitchell Starc removed Rassie van der Dussen for a duck to take his 300th Test wicket.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (right) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (left) during day two of the first cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. (AP)

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc became the seventh Australian to claim 300 Test wicket on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Brisbane.

Mitchell Starc bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a sizzling yorker to capture his 300th Test wicket. Left-arm paceman Starc produced a brilliant, swinging delivery that bowled Van der Dussen between bat and pad.

The landmark came on the ground where Starc had made his Test debut, against New Zealand in 2011, and claimed Brendon McCullum as his first wicket.

Starc joins Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee on 300 Test wickets. He has comfortably the best strike-rate among that list at 49.5.

Starc’s 100th wicket came against Sri Lanka in 2016 when he claimed Kusal Perera and his 200th against the same opponents, and also at the Gabba, when he removed Suranga Lakmal in 2019.

Australia resumed in the morning on 145 for five, with Head and all-rounder Cameron Green cruising until Jansen had Green out for 18, with Erwee scrambling from first slip to catch an edge that pinged off Keshav Maharaj’s hands.

Jansen then had Head caught down the leg-side eight runs short of his century before Lungi Ngidi and Rabada cleaned up the Australian tail.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:31:25 am
close