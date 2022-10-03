Watch: Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan engage in ugly mid-pitch altercation in Legends League Cricket game

Things went too far between former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan when the duo had an ugly mid-pitch altercation during Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals on Sunday at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The incident took place at the end of the 19th over of the Bhilwara Kings innings. Yusuf hammered Johnson for 6, 4 and 6 off the first three balls. It disturbed Johnson a bit and when the Aussie dismissed Yusuf off the last ball, things went out of control.

Johnson tried to give a verbal send-off to Yusuf and muttered a few words. Yusuf, who was walking off the ground, stopped and replied in a similar manner. Both Pathan and Johnson first engaged in a heated exchange and they almost collided. Johnson then shoved Pathan and the umpires had to come in to intervene and separated the two.

In-form Yusuf Pathan (48 off 28) and Rajesh Bishnoi’s (36 not out off 11) assault in death overs saw Bhilwara Kings adding 56 runs in the last three overs to post a challenging total.

The former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed blazing half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final of Legends League Cricket after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets in the thrilling qualifier. Even though Yusuf’s knock, and half-centuries from Porterfield and Watson powered the Kings to 226/5, the Capitals chased it down with three balls to spare.

Bhilwara Kings will take on Gujarat Giants in eliminator match on Monday.