Watch: Melbourne Stars’ Haris Rauf brings out mask for ‘Covid-safe’ wicket celebration

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf, who is plying his trade with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) is known for his unique celebrations. The 28-year-old speedster has even faced ire before for his throat-slitting gesture for each of his wickets.

Amazing scenes 😂 This ‘COVID-safe’ wicket celebration from Haris Rauf is 10/10 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/OKEjLsVBUi — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2022

However, this time around he is winning fans with his ‘Covid-safe’ celebration after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers Kurtis Patterson. Rauf bowled a beauty, tempted Patterson into swinging at a ball outside off, a gentle nick and wicketkeeper Joe Clarke takes a simple.

What left commentators in the split was Rauf’s celebrations. He first postured to wash the hands with hand sanitizer and then bring out his mask in celebration.

Rauf made his international debut in 2020 and has become a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team. He also was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rauf represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament will get underway on January 27.

A few days ago, he thanked former India captain MS Dhoni for sending him a signed Chennai Super Kings jersey. “The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The “7” still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support,” Rauf wrote on Twitter.