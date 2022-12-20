Watch: Mccullum turns spiderman, climbs up the fence to get fan’s shirt

England head coach Brendon McCullum was seen doing something unusual at Karachi’s National Stadium on Day 3 of the Pakistan vs England Test. Bazball climbed up a high fence and released a fan’s shirt.

After the day’s play, McCullum obliged a Pakistan fans with some autograph and selfies. He signed a shirt for a fan and threw it back over the fence, but it got stuck at the middle.

The former Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman then shockingly climbed up the fence, got the shirt and successfully threw it over to the fans.

Barmy Army posted the clip on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “Did you think there’s anything Brendon McCullum can’t do? We had a shirt mishap trying to throw it over a fence… BAZ TO THE RESCUE.”

A relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday to complete an historic series sweep in Pakistan.

England started the day needing a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170-2 within 38 minutes to secure its second successive win with more than a day to spare in its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.

Did you think there’s anything Brendon McCullum can’t do? We had a shirt mishap trying to throw it over a fence… BAZ TO THE RESCUE 🦸‍♂️#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/vxKDOOikwx — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 19, 2022

It was Pakistan’s first ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil.

Pakistan fell for 216 against 18-year-old rookie Rehan Ahmed (5-48) in the second innings to set England a modest target of 167 for victory.

It was a just a third loss for Pakistan at the National Stadium in 45 test matches and first in 15 years. England was the first team to beat

Pakistan there in a test match in 2000 before South Africa won a test match here seven years later.

The 3-0 drubbing was also Pakistan’s fourth successive test loss at home after Australia beat them in the final test earlier this year to win the two-test series 1-0.