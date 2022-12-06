Watch: MCC President Stephen Fry’s ‘priceless’ reaction to England’s victory over Pakistan

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Stephen Fry’s can’t stop his excitement after England’s fascinating win in the Rawalpindi Test in on Day five of the first Test.

The MCC recorded Fry’s reaction of the last over.

🗣 "Stunning captaincy. Wow, go Ben!" MCC President, Stephen Fry, with his live reaction to @englandcricket's sublime Test victory over Pakistan today.#PAKvENG | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/eFJNhwUu6P — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) December 5, 2022

“If it’s not out, there’s five minutes gone isn’t it out of the game?,” said Fry.

“Oh my goodness. Here we go. Oh, that’s got to be out surely. I mean leh stump, but not missing leg surely. No Bat.

“Oh Jack (Leach), he’s got his glasses on. Are they steaming up?

“Oh it’s like extracting teeth, come on! Come on, technology.

“Here We go! Yes.”

Fry hailed England captain Ben Stokes captaincy and said: “Oh Glory! What a piece of captaincy the declaration was. Oh, Ben Stokes! Stunning Captaincy! Wow, go Ben. That is exquisite. I don’t think any other captain in cricket would have won that Test match.”

The intent to play five-day cricket with a fearless attitude has reaped England seven wins in its last eight tests since last summer when Brendon McCullum took over as coach and Stokes as captain.

“It (test cricket) needs to stay around and we’ll do everything we possibly can as a team to keep it alive,” Stokes said on Monday after England outsmarted Pakistan by 74 runs in the first test on a flat pitch at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“If you’re brave enough and willing enough to go out and play in that way, even if you lose a game, it’s going to be entertaining.”