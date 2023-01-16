scorecardresearch
WATCH: ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’, Matt Renshaw calls picking a wicket on mic and delivers next ball in BBL

Renshaw, during the 10th over of the Stars' innings, floated one outside the off-stump for Rodgers (26) to edge down the third man fielder in the ring, Josh Brown.

Matt Renshaw celebrates picking the wicket of Thomas Rodgers during the Brisbane Heat-Melbourne Stars game.
WATCH: ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’, Matt Renshaw calls picking a wicket on mic and delivers next ball in BBL
Brisbane Heat spinner Matt Renshaw was miced up when he came to bowl his first over against Melbourne Stars. When asked by the Fox Sports broadcast team what his plans were for Thomas Rogers, he said, “I’m just trying to go slow, get into my over here to the leftie.”

This was followed by Renshaw dismissing Rodgers off the next ball.

“That’s exactly what I wanted,” Renshaw said after picking the wicket, celebrating with his teammates further adding, “Wasn’t expecting this one talking to you guys.”

The 26-year-old bowled a solitary over, picking a wicket and giving away just five runs. Batting first, Stars were restricted 159-7 from their quota of 20 overs. Nick Larkin 58 (36) was the top scorer of the innings with seven boundaries and one six. Beau Webster chipped in with 36 (34) supporting the Larkin. Micheal Nesser was the pick of the bowlers for Brisbane Heat with his spell of 4-25 off his four overs.

Both Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars are at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing Big Bash League with seven and six points respectively. Perth Scorchers sit on top the table with 16 points, followed by Sydney Sixers with 15 points.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:32 IST
