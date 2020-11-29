‘Match made in heaven’: Glenn Maxwell approves marriage proposal at SCG

Glenn Maxwell applauded the event as the girl said yes. (Twitter/screenshot)

Marriages are made in heaven but on Sunday the location changed to the Sydney cricket ground (SCG). As Australia and India played the second-one-day international, a couple’s day out at the ground turned out to be quite an event when the man chose the venue to propose to his girlfriend.

All this unfolded during India’s innings in the second ODI when the partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer was flourishing.

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist also joined in the fun from the commentary box as the crowd eagerly waited for the girl’s response.

“She said Yes!” was flashed on the screen as Gilchrist burst out laughing. The crowd cheered and Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding, also applauded the gesture.

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍 She said yes – and that’s got @GMaxi_32‘s approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Steve Smith produced another master class in the form of a 64-ball century and powered Australia to an imposing 389/4 in the second ODI against a sluggish India on Sunday.

This was the Australian run-machine’s fifth century against India in the 50-over format and second on the trot after his ton in the series-opener, which came off 66 deliveries.

Besides Smith’s 104-run knock, swashbuckling opener David Warner smashed 83 off 77 while skipper Aaron Finch contributed 60 in a first-wicket stand of 142 in under 23 overs.

The duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell continued the onslaught to propel Australia to a humongous score in a must-win game for the visitors. Labuschagne made 70 and the big-hitting Maxwell blazed away to 63 off 29 balls with the help of four sixes and as many fours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd