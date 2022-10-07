Watch: Marnus Labuschagne walks immediately after padding up to Peter Siddle

Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian Test batter, has enjoyed a favourable summer in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament Down Under.

Playing for Queensland, the right-hander has been in fine form and celebrated his 24th first-class century, which put Queensland in a dominant position on the second day of their 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season opener against Tasmania.

Labuschagne went on to score 127 (234).

However, he was eventually dismissed on the fourth ball of the 93rd over when Peter Siddle trapped him lbw.

Labuschagne misjudged the line of the delivery as it swung back in sharply and realizing his error in judgement walked off immediately, even before umpire Bruce Oxenford could raise his finger.

“He’s actually walked,” said commentators on air.

Labuschagne’s performance with the bat has put Queensland in a dominant position.