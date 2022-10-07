scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne walks immediately after padding up to Peter Siddle

Labuschagne also slammed his 24th first-class century, which put Queensland in a dominant position on the second day of their 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season opener against Tasmania.

Marnus Labuschagne walked off before Bruce Oxenford raised his finger. (Screengrab)

Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian Test batter, has enjoyed a favourable summer in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament Down Under.

Playing for Queensland, the right-hander has been in fine form and celebrated his 24th first-class century, which put Queensland in a dominant position on the second day of their 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season opener against Tasmania.

Labuschagne went on to score 127 (234).

However, he was eventually dismissed on the fourth ball of the 93rd over when Peter Siddle trapped him lbw.

Labuschagne misjudged the line of the delivery as it swung back in sharply and realizing his error in judgement walked off immediately, even before umpire Bruce Oxenford could raise his finger.

“He’s actually walked,” said commentators on air.

Labuschagne’s performance with the bat has put Queensland in a dominant position.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 01:18:27 pm
Next Story

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Price in India vs price in US, UK, Singapore and more

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News