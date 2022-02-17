Watch: Marnus Labuschagne unveils crafty home training to counter spin before Pakistan tour

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has developed his own unique training method to counter the turning ball before Australia travels to Pakistan next month.

Labuschagne recreated his own subcontinent-style pitch in his backyard and posted a video of the same on Twitter.

Explaining his homemade surface – using a rubber mat smattered with sheets of taped-down aluminum and metal as the pitch, the 27-year-old said that this method is helping him sharpen his skills for the challenge ahead.

“In the sub-continent one of the big factors that everyone sees is the ball spinning big and then also sliding on big,” said Labuschagne

“You always see the replays of all the straight balls getting wickets, but people don’t watch the balls in between that are spinning big.

“The idea is the ball will skid on if it hits the metal fabric or the tape side. And then if it hits in between in the rubber, it’s going to spin.

“From a batter’s perspective, I’m trying to set up here and work on how I’m going to play in these conditions – play for the inside for the slide, picking up the length, looking for balls to score off.”

Australia will play three-Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore and the hosts will most likely unleash their spin trio of Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Imad Waseem and Usman Qadir on the Kangaroos.

The first Test begins on March 4.