Watch: Marco Jansen hits Rashid Khan for 28 runs in an over

Marco Jansen has established himself well as a bowler but his ball-hitting prowess was witnessed by the world when he smeared Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan all over the ground in the ongoing SA20 league.

In the 16th over of the match, Jansen smashed Rashid Khan’s balls for 28 runs and helped his team Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeat the table-toppers MI Capetown by registering a thrilling 2-wicket victory.

Watch video:

The SA20 keeps delivering. Can’t think of a better use of long levers than Marco Jansen displayed today#SA20pic.twitter.com/xSr65k1lh6 — Werner (@Werries_) January 18, 2023

With 3 fours and 7 sixes, Jansen amassed 66 runs off just 27 balls. While in the first innings, Jansed failed to scalp any wickets in the 4 overs he bowled in the 12th match at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Khan ended up leaking 53 runs in 4 overs and could only pick up 1 wicket.

The lefty bowling all rounder has represented South Africa in 10 tests picking 41 wickets and scoring 277 runs. In three ODI’s he played he picked two wickets. While in his T20I career, Jansen has picked 1 wicket in the only match he has played so far for Proteas.