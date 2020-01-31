Watch: Mankading in U-19 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Noor Ahmad Lakanwal ]’Mankaded’ Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Huraira. (Source: Twitter) Noor Ahmad Lakanwal ]’Mankaded’ Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Huraira. (Source: Twitter)

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal created controversy in the ongoing U19 World Cup when he ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Huraira in the quarter-final clash on Friday.

It all happened in the 28th over of Pakistan’s innings when Noor Ahmad removed the bails at the non-striker’s end with Hurraira (batting on 64 from 76 balls) casually walking down the track.

With the bowler appealing loudly, on-field umpires decided to send it upstairs. Going by the laws of the game, the third-umpire adjudged the batsman run-out.

The dismissal of running out a backing-up batsman is known as a ‘Mankad’ after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in 1947.

England’s Jos Buttler was a victim of Mankading by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, it was Huraira’s half-century on debut and a fine bowling performance which powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rivals India.

Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil said 189 was defendable.

“The wicket was good and our batsmen did not take responsibility. They bowled well and created the chances. 190 was a par score for our bowlers. We expected our fast bowlers to provide early wickets and they were not able to do that,” said Zakhil.

