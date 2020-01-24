WATCH: Manish Pandey, Team India get a lucky escape with fake fielding at Auckland

Manish Pandey fumbles with the ball. (Twitter/screengrab) Manish Pandey fumbles with the ball. (Twitter/screengrab)

The Indian cricket team may have won the first T20I by six wickets but after a video clip surfaced on the internet it does seem like they got away with a fake fielding on the first ball of 20th over against New Zealand.

Facing Jasprit Bumrah, Taylor pulled a delivery towards the deep midwicket region. While the batsman was happy with a single Pandey’s fumble allowed him to come back.

The video clearly shows that Pandey failed to collect the ball and then pretended as if it was in his hands. Had the umpires noticed it then India would have been penalised five runs. Fortunately, they got away with it.

According to the law of the game, if a player does make such an attempt deliberately to disturb the batsmen, then the fielding team will be penalized five runs.

Here is the video-

Should that be 5 penalty runs for fake fielding? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/X6LZ1CPZ3h — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India crushed New Zealand by six wickets in a high-scoring first T20 International on Friday.

Iyer built on KL Rahul’s (56 off 27 balls) blazing start and Virat Kohli’s useful 45 off 32 balls as India made short work of a 204-run target, knocking it off with an over to spare.

