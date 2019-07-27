Watch: Lasith Malinga bids adieu to his ODI career with a wicket in final over

The fans at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo were chanting ‘Maali-Maali’ every time Lasith Malinga came on to bowl on Friday. The cheers grew even louder, almost deafening when Malinga started the last over of his ODI career with just one wicket needed to finish off the proceedings.

On the first ball of the over, Malinga tried to bowl a slower delivery, which was picked by Rubel Hossain and hit for a boundary towards deep midwicket. He resorted to his stock delivery, the yorker on the second delivery but Hossain kept it out. The tailender got a single off the third delivery of the over.

The fielders on the offside were in the circle for left-handed Mustafizur Rahman. The 35-year-old switched back to the slower delivery and deceived Mustafizur who had backed up for a yorker. The mistimed shot barely crossed the 30-yard circle. Malinga had his hands on the head as Thisara Perera got underneath the ball. Perera made no mistake and completed the catch as Malinga made history.

Malinga surpassed former Indian leg-spinner’s tally of ODI wickets to become the 9th highest wicket-taker in the format.

He finished his last ODI match with three wickets for 38 runs in 9.4 overs as Sri Lanka won the first ODI by a comfortable margin of 91 runs.