WATCH: Malinga ends Russell’s blitz in signature style to prove he is still the ‘Yorker King’

Lasith Malinga is still nailing those pin point yorkers. (Screengrab) Lasith Malinga is still nailing those pin point yorkers. (Screengrab)

Lasith Malinga once again proved that age is just a number for him and why he is still the king of yorkers.

Bowling under pressure during Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Malinga stopped a rampaging Russell with an inch-perfect signature yorker.

Bowling in the 16th over of Windies innings on Wednesday the 38-year-old bowled one right at the base of the off-stump which proved too good for Russell who was striking the ball at 226.37.

The burly right-hander, who was carting bowlers at will had raced to 35 off 14 balls but could not get his bat down in time despite knowing what to expect.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss in his 500th T20 and elected to bat first

Riding on the back of a power-packed batting performance from the West Indies scored a competitive 196/4 in 20 overs, WI’s highest score in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka XI: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga ©, Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmeyer, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard ©, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, ROvman Powell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

