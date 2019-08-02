Watch: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis falls off bike while celebrating series win over Bangladesh

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis was celebrating winning the ODI series against Bangladesh when he fell off a motorcycle at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After beating Bangladesh in the third ODI on Wednesday to win the series 3-0, Mendis and middle-order batsman Shehan Jayasuriya were taking a victory lap on one of the two bikes presented in the post-match presentation.

Advertising

However, Jayasuriya lost control and the motorcycle fell. Security personnel rushed to the Sri Lankan players as soon as they saw the bike fall. Luckily, both cricketers were uninjured.

Mendis scored a crucial half-century for Sri Lanka in the third ODI. The 24-year-old hit 54 runs from 58 deliveries. in an inning which included five fours and one six. He shared a 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket with all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lanka won the dead rubber by a margin of 122 runs.