Watch: Kuldeep Yadav cleans out Aiden Markram with an absolute beauty

Kuldeep Yadav bowled an absolute corker of a delivery to dismiss Aiden Markram during the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The ball drifted across Markram and spun back in forcing the Protea batter to take a defensive stance. The ball, however, found a gap between bat and pad and rattled the top of off-stump. Kuldeep wheeled away in celebration as Markram looked absolutely flabbergasted.

With the ODI World Cup just next year, this wicket will do Kuldeep’s confidence a lot of good.

Earlier, India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-hit first ODI.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi will make their debut in the 50 over format for India.

Dwaine Pretorious has been ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury and Marco Jansen has been added to South Africa squad in his place.