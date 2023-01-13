Watch: ‘Kul-Cha’ reunite on Chahal TV, milestone man Kuldeep Yadav shares his feelings

India sealed the three-match ODI series 0-2 as they beat Sri Lanka by 4-wickets in the second ODI On Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav, became the Man of the Match as the chairman bowler ended the contest with impressive figures of 3 for 51 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Post his spiffing performance with the ball, the spin wizard decoded his game plan and strategy with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal congratulated Kuldeep on his feat of 200 International wickets and on becoming Man of the Match in the second ODI.

‘Achha, ye nahi pta tha mjhe. Thank you so much.”

“How do I explain this… it’s a big deal…achieving 200 wickets in International cricket…I feel proud.”

When Chahal asked him about his favourite dismissal amongst the 3 wickets he scalped, Yadav said, “Shanaka’s wicket was really important as he was performing really well in the series…everybody was planning on his dismissal during the team meeting, it was definitely an important wicket.”

“I have worked a lot on my batting…whenever I’m free I practice in the nets,” he added.

Speaking about the evolution of his bowling approach over the years, the young spinner revealed, “Over the years, my mindset has changed a lot… I used to focus more on my performance and taking wickets but now my aim is good length bowling. Whenever I play ODI, Test Cricket or T20 matches my focus is on quality bowling.”

Kuldeep also thanked fellow-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his advice and bowling inputs.

“You played T20 and ODI and I switched from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket…you have been playing with the team you know how to bowl…your inputs from the ground really helped me.”

Expressing disappointment on not playing alongside Chahal, he said, “We are unlucky that we are not playing together but your suggestions have proven to be effective for me.”