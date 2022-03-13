Watch: Kohli, Dravid congratulate Lakmal after he leaves field in his last international match

Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal was given a guard of honour by his teammates in the India vs Sri Lanka second Test on Sunday. Lakmal had announced that the India series would be his last for Sri Lanka and he will be retiring soon after. Indian team head coach, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli, were also seen congratulating Lakmal as he made his way to the dressing room.

The 34-year-old Lakmal, a former Test captain, has played 69 Tests for the Lankan team, taking 170 wickets at an average of 36.4.

“Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from all forms of International Cricket following the completion of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India 2022,” Sri Lanka Cricket had said in a statement.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Vroo0mlQLB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

“I’m indebted to SLC for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my mother land honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development,” Lakmal had said in his retirement letter submitted to SLC.



“I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other supportive staff,” he had said.

In the match, Rishabh Pant put the Sri Lankan attack to the sword with a record-breaking half-century while Shreyas Iyer yet again conjured up a measured fifty to let India grab complete control of the second Test.

Pant’s 31-ball 50 and Iyer’s 67-run knock after useful contribution from top-order batters meant that India set Sri Lanka a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine.

The struggling visitors would need no less than a miraculous show to save the match after ending the second day at 28 for one.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) will resume Sri Lankan chase on Monday morning.