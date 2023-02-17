scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Watch: KL Rahul’s one-handed stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja

Ravindra Jadeja became the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs.

KL Rahul takes a blinder to dismiss Usman Khawaja. (Screengrab)
Watch: KL Rahul's one-handed stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja couldn’t believe his luck after KL Rahul took a superb catch to hand Ravindra Jadeja his 250th Test wicket. Khawaja has nailed this reverse sweep but has hit it a little aerially, and Rahul anticipates that leaps to his right and pluck it out.

The all-rounder becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs.

Usman Khawaja has unfurled the reverse sweeps in a flurry. First, to R Ashwin, then against Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. He hasn’t missed much. He looked in sublime touch during his 81-run knock, which was studded with twelve boundaries and one six. Khawaja put on a fine 59-run stand for the fifth wicket with Peter Handscomb.

It was the second stunner caught by Rahul after the Lunch break. Earlier, he had grabbed a sharp catch to dismiss Travis Head off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Australian openers negotiated the first hour of play without loss, putting on 37 runs in 13 overs. Their 50-stand came off 84 balls before Shami broke Warner’s resistance, with the opener caught behind off a rising delivery.

Khawaja provided a keen contest for Ashwin, who had been introduced in the seventh over.

He added 41 runs with Labuschagne before Ashwin broke through in the run-up to lunch.

Ashwin trapped Marnus Labuschagne (18) lbw in the 23rd over after India opted for a DRS review.

Two balls later, Steve Smith was caught behind for a duck. Ashwin induced a low edge, caught well by keeper Srikar Bharat as the session turned on its head.

India has a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after it won the first test in Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 14:18 IST
