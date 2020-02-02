Watch: KL Rahul does an MS Dhoni to effect brilliant run-out in 5th T20I

KL Rahul in action in the fifth T20I. (Twitter/screengrab) KL Rahul in action in the fifth T20I. (Twitter/screengrab)

KL Rahul once again brought his brilliant wicketkeeping skills to the forefront when he effected a brilliant run-out in the fifth and final T20I match between India and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The run-out occurred in the third over of New Zealand’s innings when Tim Seifert punched Saini towards cover for a single.

But a massive mix up led to Sanju Samson picking it up and throwing it towards the stumps. There wasn’t anyone near the stumps to back up for Samson’s throw, so Rahul himself raced forward to collect it and dived in front to whip off the bails.

Tom Bruce was always going to be gone by yards, given the massive mix up that Seifert had initiated.

Opened the batting. Also captaining the team today. Pulled off a brilliant run out keeping the wickets. ⚡ KL Rahul is everything you need in a cricketing life. #NZvIND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/GRuM1JJzNH — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) February 2, 2020

Batting first, India made 163/3. Rohit Sharma got retired hurt on 60 off 41 balls and K L Rahul made 45 off 33 balls.

Pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was the stand out bowler for the hosts, taking two wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

