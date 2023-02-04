Watch: Kieron Pollard smashes Andre Russell for 26 runs in an over in ILT20

Former West Indies player Kieron Pollard smashed his fellow countryman Andre Russell for 26 runs in a single over in the match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In the 17th over of the innings when Russell came to bowl his third over, Pollard who has been in scintillating form, dispatched him for two gigantic sixes and three boundaries.

Four 4️⃣s. Three 6️⃣s. A powerful 4️⃣3️⃣ off just 17 balls.@KieronPollard55 lit up the field with every shot. Another #DPWorldILT20 innings you don't want to miss! #ALeagueApart #MIEvADKR @MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/vR4FkASBZs — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 3, 2023

Courtesy of Pollard’s 43(17), MI Emirates managed 180/4 in the first innings with Muhammad Waseem top scoring with 60 runs. Former South African cricketer De Lange, Sunil Narine and UAE’s Sabir Ali picked up a wicket each for the Knight Riders.

Chasing 181, the Knight Riders were bowled out for 162 runs with Russell a quick-fire 42 off just 22 balls. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Imran Tahir chipped in with a couple of wickets in the middle overs.

MI Emirates have qualified for the playoffs of ILT20 alongside the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants. The fourth spot is up for grabs and will be decided in the match between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals.

The playoffs will start on February 8 and the final is set to be played on February 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.