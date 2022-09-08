Watch: Kane Williamson dismissed after getting bamboozled by Adam Zampa full toss

Full tosses are unpredictable deliveries to face in a cricket match. On some occasions, if a batter gets hold of the lofty delivery, it ends up into the crowd, like Pakistan No.10 Naseem Shah’s double whammies to Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi in the Asia Cup match on Wednesday. Other times, the batter completely misses the flight of the ball and it either crashes into his stumps or onto his legs which results in an LBW.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was a victim of the latter situation when he completely missed a flighted delivery from Australia’s Adam Zampa, leading to the ball going under his bat and striking him directly on the knee roll. Ball tracking revealed that the ball would have pitched just short of leg stump and crash onto the stumps.

It was almost surreal how one of the world’s premier batters would fall to a delivery like that but that’s what happened and Williamson’s sheepish expression told the entire story. He knew he could have done better but that was all she wrote for the Kiwi skipper in this match.

Maybe the strangest way you'll ever see one of the world's best dismissed 🤨 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/8Aww5q8xC4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

In the match, Zampa took his first five-wicket haul in one-day international cricket as Australia clinched the series against New Zealand after a 113-run victory on Thursday.

Australia’s top order struggled and slumped to 54-5 after being sent in, but the home team rallied to post 195-9. Steve Smith scored 61 and last-wicket pair of Mitchell Starc (38) and Josh Hazlewood (23) combined for an unbeaten 47.

New Zealand was skittled for 82 in reply, with legspinner Zampa returning 5-35 from nine overs, including three lbw decisions.