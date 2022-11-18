scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

‘Big auction coming up’: Jos Buttler takes a cheeky dig at Cameron Green about IPL auction

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

Australia's Cameron Green in action against England. (Screengrab)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is only 23 and is yet to play in the IPL, but his exploits in the T20 series against India just before the T20 World Cup has made him a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

In the first ODI, England captain Jos Buttler kept reminding the swashbuckling batter to perform; with the IPL auction coming up, Green remained unbeaten on 20 and put an unbeaten 47-run stand for the fifth wicket with Steve Smith (80 not out) as Australia beat England by six wickets in the first ODI at Adelaide.

The incident happened in the 41st over of the Australian innings. Green new to the crease tried to take on left-arm spinner Liam Dawson. On the third ball, the Australian all-rounder used his feet but doesn’t get to the pitch, getting a thick inside edge into his pad which is almost a return catch.

Buttler behind the wicket took a cheeky dig on Cameron Green and said: “Good to see someone playing a shot, Dawss!!”

Green with a wry smile on his face defended the next ball. But Buttler was not done with the young all-rounder. He said: “Chasing the ink! Chasing the ink, Daws!! Big auction coming up, Daws!!

Australia and England will play again on Saturday in Sydney and next Tuesday in Melbourne.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:29:55 am
