Watch: Joe Root surprises Usman Khawaja with a bouncer on Day 4 at SCG

England captain Joe Root bowled a bouncer to first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja, right at the stroke of Tea break on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Root’s bouncer surprised Australian batter Khawaja and Ollie Pope, who has been drafted in as wicketkeeper for England after finger injuries to Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. Khawaja reacted with one for an over sign towards Root, before the players walked out for the Tea break.

England took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith but Australia continued their march towards a second declaration with a lead of 271 runs at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test on Saturday.

Australia were 149 for 4 with Usman Khawaja on 35 not out, and all-rounder Cameron Green, unbeaten on 26. Green and Khawaja had put on 63 for the fifth wicket at tea.

Australia had snuffed out England’s first dig for 294 in the first hour of the day but they did not have it all their own way as they looked to build on the 122-run lead their 416-8 declared gave them.

Openers David Warner (3) and Marcus Harris (27) were removed before lunch and paceman Mark Wood struck in the first over after the break to dismiss Labuschagne (29) for the third time in succession.

All three batsmen were caught behind by England substitute fielder Ollie Pope, who was keeping wickets in place of the injured Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

Jack Leach, who had earlier deceived Harris with his spin, got his second wicket when a delivery skidded onto Smith’s stumps when the former Australia captain was on 23.

Earlier, Scott Boland was again to the fore as Australia swiftly dispatched England’s last three batsman for the addition of 36 runs to their overnight score.

Boland finally ended Bairstow’s innings on 113 and finished off the England batting by having Stuart Broad caught behind for 15.

Boland finished with figures of 4-36, giving him 11 wickets at an average of 8.27 after his first three innings of Test cricket.