Watch: Jimmy Neesham shows his tidy footwork to run out Tamim Iqbal in 2nd NZ vs BAN ODI

An interesting scene unfolded in the middle during the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday. Jimmy Neesham got well set Tamim Iqbal run out in style when the Kiwi allrounder flicked the ball with his left leg and sent Tamim back to pavilion for 78(108).

Put to bat first, Bangladesh were 130/2 when in the 31st over Mushfiqur Rahim dropped the ball down in the crease near him and called for a single. Tamim responded but did not know how good Neesham was with his football skills. Neesham ran forward and flicked the ball with his left leg onto the stumps. He collected and connected the ball with full precision. The batter was well short of the crease and he’s livid with the call.

Neesham through on goal! It’s out. @JimmyNeesh with some fine footwork to break the @BCBtigers partnership. 133/3 now in thee 31st over as the players have a drink. Tamim Iqbal out for 78. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/0mmjguWNYd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2021

In regular captain, Kane Williamson’s absence, stand-in skipper Tom Latham will eye a series win against Bangladesh in the Day/Night 2nd ODI at the Hagley Oval. As for Tamim Iqbal’s side, it will be a must-win match to drag the series to a decider.

New Zealand started off well with the ball when Matt Henry scalped Liton Das for a duck in the 2nd over. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar steadied the ship and despite some tight bowling, Iqbal was successful in finding the gaps and punishing the short balls.

As of now, in 42 of the 50 overs of their innings Bangladesh had scored 191/4 with Mohammad Mithun 33* and Mahmudullah 0*.