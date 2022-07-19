scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Watch: Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul at the NCA nets

A video of Team India vice-captain KL Rahul facing Jhulan Goswami in the nets of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru is going viral on social media.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:57:58 am
KL Rahul (left) was seen facing Jhulan Goswami in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (File)

KL Rahul, who has undergone surgery for a sports hernia in Germany, has started training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

A video of Team India vice-captain Rahul facing Jhulan Goswami in the nets of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. Like Rahul, the veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, too, is trying to make her comeback into the Indian team after being dropped for the recently-concluded Sri Lanka tour.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the video clip, Rahul can be seen facing two deliveries from Goswami. The first one was on a fuller length on the stumps, while the other was short outside the off stump.

KL Rahul’s inclusion to India’s squad is subject to fitness. KL Rahul’s return from injury will be crucial as India will look to seal its top-order spots.

Rahul had led the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs of IPL 2022, ending the competition as the second-highest run-getter with 616 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38.

A day before the T20I series against South Africa, he was left out of the squad with “a right groin injury” cited by the BCCI as the reason. Rahul had been named the captain of that side after regular captain Rohit Sharma, as well as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for the series. Rishabh Pant was named captain after Rahul had to pull out, as the series ended 2-2 with the last match ending in a no-result.

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
