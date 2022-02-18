Watch: Jhulan Goswami bowls a perfect delivery to dismiss Suzie Bates in 3rd ODI

India might have lost the third One-day International against New Zealand, but Jhulan Goswami’s magical delivery to dismiss Suzie Bates during the match stood out in the match.

The 39-year-old Goswami struck in the third ball of New Zealand run chase by removing captain Sophie Devine for a duck before clean-bowling Bates (5) to leave the hosts at 14 for 2 in 2.3 overs.

Goswami went past the bat of Bates with a stunning delivery that swung in slightly off the air, rattling the middle stump. Oblivious of the delivery, which initially looked unplayable, Bates tried to hit it straight over the bowler’s head missing the ball comfortably.

Jhulan Goswami just doing Jhulan Goswami things as she dismisses both the NZ openers!😍#NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LtufE12P5O — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2022

She then returned to break a dangerous-looking partnership between Amy Satterthwaite (59) and Amelia Kerr (67) by dismissing the former in the 24th over.

Goswami’s impressive three-wicket haul was the only bright spot as India yet again failed to defend an imposing total, notching up a series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third ODI. It was Goswami yet again who led the bowling pack, after sitting out of the second ODI. She accounted for three New Zealand wickets at the top to rock the home side’s run chase of 280.

But the New Zealand middle and lower-order batters pegged India back to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur registered yet another under-par performance with the bat. However, more than the dismissal, it is the unusual manner in which the right-handed batter lost her wicket. While facing the off-break bowler in Frances Mackay, Kaur came down the track and pushed the ball back to the bowler. However, the momentum took her further forward as Mackay was quick to throw the ball back to the keeper, who broke the stumps, finding Kaur short of the crease and sprawling on the ground.

Asked about vice-captain Harmanpreet’s wretched form as she scored 10, 10 and 13 in the three ODIs, Powar said, “I will stick to my statement (in India) that it is up to Harman to get back to form because it is the player’s mind which works in pressure situations. “We can create those (situations) in nets or otherwise. But it is up to that particular player to come out of that zone and do well.”

an unfortunate wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India down by 4 wickets! 🏏 #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/mjI4wbz1ou — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2022

India seemed to be cruising to their first win of the tour when they reduced New Zealand to 171 for 6 in the 35th over but in the end they could not do so as Lauren Down (65 not out) took the hosts home with five balls to spare.

This was the second highest run chase in women’s ODI cricket history.

New Zealand needed 105 runs from the last 15 overs and 64 from 10 with four wickets in hand and the Indians failed to polish off the home side’s lower order.

New Zealand needed 18 runs from the final two overs and Goswami conceded 12 in the penultimate over before Down, who was dropped on 10, hit a six in the first ball of the final over bowled by Deepti Sharma to reach 280 for 7 and win the match.

India had lost the first two ODIs by 62 runs and three wickets, respectively, after suffering a 18-run defeat in the lone T20I.