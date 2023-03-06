scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Jemimah Rodriques shares drinks with crowd during DC vs RCB game

Jemimah Rodriques scored a 15-ball 22 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi Capitals 60-run win.

Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodriques in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Twitter/Delhi Capitals)
Listen to this article
Watch: Jemimah Rodriques shares drinks with crowd during DC vs RCB game
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In Delhi Capitals’ opening match of the Women’s Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jemimah Rodrigues kept the crowd hydrated by serving drinks at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Jemimah Rodriques scored a 15-ball 22 in Delhi Capitals’ 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the match, Rodrigues also entertained the crowd with her dazzling dance moves.

In the match, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning combined to put on 162 runs for the first wicket and take Delhi Capitals to 223 for 2 on a belter of a track with a lightening quick outfield after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana.

Marizanne Kapp (39 off 17 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22 off 15 balls) smashed 60 off just 31 deliveries, providing the finishing touches.

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh win...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Later, American Tara Norris, the only player from an Associate Member in the tournament, ran through RCB’s middle order with the tournament’s first five-wicket haul as Delhi brushed aside Bangalore.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 11:14 IST
Next Story

South Korean blogger orders food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated restaurant’. Watch her reaction

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close