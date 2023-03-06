Watch: Jemimah Rodriques shares drinks with crowd during DC vs RCB game

In Delhi Capitals’ opening match of the Women’s Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jemimah Rodrigues kept the crowd hydrated by serving drinks at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Jemimah Rodriques scored a 15-ball 22 in Delhi Capitals’ 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the match, Rodrigues also entertained the crowd with her dazzling dance moves.

In the match, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning combined to put on 162 runs for the first wicket and take Delhi Capitals to 223 for 2 on a belter of a track with a lightening quick outfield after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana.

Marizanne Kapp (39 off 17 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22 off 15 balls) smashed 60 off just 31 deliveries, providing the finishing touches.

Later, American Tara Norris, the only player from an Associate Member in the tournament, ran through RCB’s middle order with the tournament’s first five-wicket haul as Delhi brushed aside Bangalore.