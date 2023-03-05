scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues floss and bhangra moves leave crowd mesmerized in DC’s 60 run win against RCB in WPL 2023

Having played a crucial role in Delhi scoring big in the first innings, Jemimah was caught on camera by a fan in the stands as she did a quick shake of the leg on the boundary line.

Screengrab: Jemimah Rodrigues dances by the boundary line during the Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 match.
WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues floss and bhangra moves leave crowd mesmerized in DC’s 60 run win against RCB in WPL 2023
Jemimah Rodrigues can do it all. She can score a quickfire 22 off 15 deliveries to take her team to 223/2 as she did for the Delhi Capitals on Sunday afternoon against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She can enthrall professional singers with her guitar playing and singing, so much so that AP Dhillon who performed at the WPL 2023 opening ceremony said, “You are making me nervous before the performance.”

And she can also do a near immaculate floss, the dance move that’s been one of the features of the social media over the past few years. Having played a crucial role in Delhi scoring big in the first innings, Jemimah was caught on camera by a fan in the stands as she did a quick shake of the leg on the boundary line.

Later in the game, Jemimah also took to bhangra to entertain the crowd besides the boundary line.

Batting first at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi got off to a flying start courtesy of both the openers, Meg Lanning (72 off 43) and Shafali Verma (84 off 45) adding 162 runs for the opening wicket before both fell to England captain Heather Knight in the same over.

Marizanne Kapp (37 off 19) then combined alongside Jemimah to stitch a 60 run stand off 31 deliveries.

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangalore got off to a good start with both Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana looking impressive early up, adding 41 runs off the first four overs before Alice Capsey removed the duo.

USA’s Tara Norris then went on to pick a first WPL five-wicket haul and help restrict Bangalore to 163/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 20:55 IST
