Watch: Jasprit Bumrah imitates Steve Smith during Day 1 of SCG Test

Jasprit Bumrah imitating Steve Smith on Day 1 of third Test between India and Australia. (Screengrab)

Jasprit Bumrah caused a few laughs in the Indian camp by mimicking Steve Smith during the third session of the first day’s play in the SCG Test on Thurday.

Going back to his bowling mark, Bumrah got a laugh out of Mohammad Siraj by gesturing like Smith, who was at his typical gesticulations during his unbeaten innings of 31. Some other Indian players also joined in on the fun.

55 overs could be played in the day and Australia scored 166 runs after losing two wickets.

David Warner (5), who is recovering from injury, was caught in the slips off Mohammad Siraj in the fourth over. After this, Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket. Steve Smith (31 not out) also looked set to play a big innings for the first time in the series. He is currently playing for 31 runs and has added 60 runs for the third wicket with Labuschagne.

With the series currently in a stalemate at 1-1, both the teams will be looking to land the killer punch in the decisive third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).